Windows is one of the most used operating systems ever. It is an OS that has been in development for decades that continues to improve with each new version. Microsoft who holds the rights, over time it has greatly revolutionized the GUI of its little gem.

Today we are here to guide you in viewing your IP address in each version of the operating system par excellence!

Windows: here’s how to find your IP address!

There are many users who occasionally need to know the IP address of the machine with which they are connected to the network. The reasons are many and can be both trivial and more substantial, such as the need to know the access point of a server machine.

Either way, we’re here today to guide you in finding your IP address. Whether you need it to play or for work reasons does not matter as this guide will be for you anyway.

No more chatter, there are two ways to get what you are looking for. The first method is dedicated to Windows 10 and 11, while the second is a much more general method and valid for any version of Windows.

Windows 10/11, find the IP address

If you are connected via Wi-Fi Go to Start> Settings > Network & Internet > Wifi and select the Wi-Fi network you are connected to! Then click on properties and your address will be the one next to “IPv4 address ″ To hurry you can use the following quick access link: Open internet settings

If you are connected via Ethernet Go to Start>Settings > Network & Internet > Ethernet. Then click on properties and your address will be the one next to “IPv4 address ″

General method of finding the IP address

A second method to find your IP address, regardless of the type of connection you are using is the following:

Press the Windows + X key combination Open PowerShell Type “Ipconfig” and hit enter your address will be the one next to “IPv4 address ″ (obviously you will need to see the one corresponding to the connection method you are using)

As you have seen, there is nothing easier than consulting your IP address. If you have any questions, use the comments section and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible!