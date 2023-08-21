Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The UAE is experiencing a global historical moment, with the start of the 100-day countdown to the launch of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo Dubai, specifically on November 30, 2023, so that the activities of the conference will continue until December 12. (2023). Since November 11, 2021, and with the General Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change officially announcing that the UAE will host the twenty-eighth session of the “COP28” conference in 2023, the UAE’s steps have been steady and its achievements quick and successive to host the largest international conference on climate action. With the participation of world leaders and leaders, to find solutions to the climate challenges facing the planet.

Among the steps taken by the UAE, the selection of “Expo Dubai City” to host the “COP28” conference, and this choice raised the ceiling of expectations for the success of this upcoming global event based on the great victory achieved by the country when it gathered the whole world in “Expo 2020 Dubai”, and as an extension of the spirit “Expo” with its profound human dimensions, as it provided a shining example of its capabilities and capabilities to advance global efforts to formulate a better future for human civilization. The design and size of the COP28 website makes it possible for it to function as a comprehensive platform for dialogue, by providing a dedicated space for accredited parties and a site for observer delegates (the “blue zone”) and for civil society the “green zone.”

The “Blue Zone” on the “COP28” website is considered an area managed under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and is open to accredited parties and observer delegates. It is attended by world leaders, 199 parties (negotiators from 198 countries and the European Union), observers (NGOs, IGOs, UN agencies), and the media.

While the “Green Zone” on the “COP28” site is considered an area managed and handed over by the presidency of the conference in the UAE, and serves as a platform for unaccredited delegates, including youth groups, civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, the private sector, and indigenous groups to make their voices heard and promote Comprehensive dialogues and awareness about climate action.

Emirati vision

The step of choosing the “COP28” logo is one of the steps taken by the UAE to host the largest international conference on climate action, as the logo expresses a long-term Emirati vision for effective climate action and the future of the planet. Various aspects related to climate action, such as humans, renewable energy technology, and elements of wildlife and nature within the shape of a globe, as these combined elements reflect the wealth and potential that humanity possesses in terms of natural resources and technology, and stress the need for innovation in all sectors to achieve a quantum leap in sustainable and comprehensive development.

In addition to the selection of official wristbands for “COP28” made entirely of sustainable materials, to express the humanitarian messages of the conference and its objectives inherent in protecting the environment and promoting sustainable practices to protect the climate and people and preserving natural resources for future generations, as well as embodying the UAE’s commitment to the environment and climate, and building bridges Communication and cooperation between all countries of the world.

Participant mobility

Among the steps taken by the state to host «COP28», the preparation of special plans for the participants and visitors of the conference, including raising the capacity to receive them in hotels, and the implementation of several plans to facilitate their arrival to the conference headquarters, such as technical plans for managing mobility using various means of transportation, through metro stations and bus stations, In addition to the taxis distributed at the event site, a plan to manage the traffic of vehicles on the surrounding road network and traffic intersections within the event site, and alternative plans to deal with all possible hypotheses in the event of traffic jams, to ensure a continuous flow of traffic throughout the days of the event.

Action Plan

The step of guiding the presidency of the conference with the vision and guidance of the wise leadership is one of the steps, by placing the protection of lives and improving livelihoods at the heart of climate action, and adopting an approach centered on people, nature, food, health and resilience. The conference presidency is also keen to abandon traditional methods of work. Focusing on uniting global efforts in order to take effective and decisive measures to reach results that achieve a fundamental development in addressing the climate crisis. The COP28 action plan developed by the conference presidency expresses a clear and explicit direction, as its main goal is to preserve the possibility of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, as the conference presidency seeks to do so to reach negotiating results that achieve the highest aspirations, and to adopt an agenda The plan is based on four main pillars: accelerating the achievement of a logical, practical and just transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, focusing on adaptation efforts to improve lives and livelihoods, and ensuring that everyone is fully included. The first pillar of the plan includes tripling the production capacity of renewable energy sources and doubling hydrogen production by 2030, calling on the oil and gas sector to pump significant investments to support the production of clean energy sources, and encouraging countries to update their nationally determined contributions before COP28 to ensure their compatibility with the goals of the Paris climate agreement, While the second pillar of the plan relates to a radical and comprehensive development of climate financing mechanisms, with a special focus on development that supports climate action, across the countries of the Global South, to ensure that developing countries have access to climate financing in order to achieve a rational, practical and just transition in the energy sector. As for the third pillar of the plan, it seeks to follow a human-centered approach, focusing on nature, food, health and resilience. At the heart of this approach is the adoption of a comprehensive and decisive framework for the global goal on adaptation, while the fourth pillar of the plan is keen on the need to fully include everyone in COP28, where the conference will feature the largest international youth climate delegate program, a pavilion for indigenous peoples, and will host a large number of mayors and community leaders who are leading climate action at the local level in their communities around the world. The conference plan seeks to achieve desired results, such as increasing renewable energy three times, doubling hydrogen production in 2030, and encouraging the oil sector to invest heavily in clean energy. With the start of the countdown to this upcoming global event, the UAE confirms its leadership in making «COP28» a conference for implementation, not just pledges, by investing money and effort in this framework, as the UAE will play an important and pivotal role in the global efforts aimed at reducing the repercussions of climate change. At the regional and international levels, a new impetus for the global system towards implementing commitments and commitments to solve climate change issues and support energy security, especially since the UAE is in a good position to lead the implementation of climate commitments.