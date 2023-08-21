Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The role and efforts of the UAE in combating terrorism did not stop at a specific limit, but rather provided support to victims of extremism and terrorism worldwide, regardless of their beliefs, nationalities and ethnicities, as part of the country’s strategy in combating extremist organizations.

On the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Terrorism, which falls on August 21 of each year, experts valued the UAE’s contributions in limiting the consequences of terrorist operations in the Arab world and the world, calling on the United Nations to allocate a Medal of Honor in appreciation of the country’s efforts in the humanitarian field, and to reproduce the Emirati strategy and experience to benefit from it. internationally.

As part of the contributions, the UAE provided support to the United Nations investigation team, UNITAD, to promote accountability for the crimes committed by the terrorist organization “ISIS” against the Yazidis, in cooperation with private bodies to provide psychological support to the victims.

Support for the victims of terrorism included the restoration and construction of the Iraqi cultural heritage that ISIS sought to destroy, as their crimes affected historical and sacred sites such as the “Al-Tahra” and “Al-Sa’a” churches, and the Al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul, in which the UAE contributed to rebuilding the three monuments in cooperation. With UNESCO, in addition to providing millions of dollars to repair what terrorist organizations have damaged in Syria.

In 2012, the UAE established the Hedayah Center, in partnership with the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, and among its goals is to support victims of terrorism and combat extremism. A member of the Yemeni Shura Council and head of the Human Rights Committee in the Arab Parliament, Alawi Al-Basha, said, “On this day, we recall with pride the pivotal role played by the sister country of the Emirates under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” in combating terrorism and dealing with terrorism. Its effects on the affected victims and target communities of this menace.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Al-Basha expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s humanitarian contributions to redress the harm of victims of terrorism and extremism, especially children, women and the elderly.

For his part, Munir Adeeb, a researcher on extremist movements and international terrorism, said that the UAE has an important strategy in confronting the threat of terrorist organizations, and integrating and rehabilitating all those who have abandoned extremist and extremist ideas within Arab societies.

Adeeb said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the UAE has supported institutions concerned with confronting the threat of extremist organizations, especially educational, cultural and arts, which would stand in the way of extremism. It succeeded in confronting it on the one hand, and caring for its victims on the other hand, and providing real support at the level of dismantling the ideas of organizations, and security and information coordination.

In the same context, the international counterterrorism expert, Major General Reda Yaqoub, indicated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the UAE has established dozens of research centers that carefully read and analyze the ideas of organizations, including the Hedayah Center in partnership with the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, and the Sawab Center. » To support the International Coalition to Combat Extremism and Terrorism. He pointed out that the UAE’s role in combating terrorism and caring for its victims and those affected by it took several aspects, including direct confrontation, unprecedented financial support at the global level, and cooperation with concerned countries and organizations. The counter-terrorism expert noted that the UAE provided support to confront the terrorist organization “ISIS” even though it is not present on its lands, and because it believes that it affects the security of the region as a whole, and therefore provided support to confront its danger, and also provided support to confront the threat of the terrorist “Brotherhood” group, and the existing extremist organizations. in Sahel-Saharan countries and West Africa.

The Vice President of the Egyptian-African Council, Ambassador Dr. Salah Halima, praised the UAE’s vital humanitarian role in confronting terrorist activities, combating extremism, and supporting those affected by it.

Halima explained to Al-Ittihad that the UAE is one of the distinguished countries in supporting the victims of terrorist operations, and making all efforts that receive all respect and appreciation from relevant countries and international organizations.

He praised the country’s efforts in combating terrorist organizations in Africa through the support, development and humanitarian aid it provides to countries suffering from terrorism, combating poverty and diseases, and increasing education and awareness opportunities through programs that focus on the human aspect.

The UAE’s aid contributes greatly to development, modernization and development, and thus the eradication of poverty and hunger. Hence, the UAE’s hosting of the Climate Summit “COP 28” makes a major contribution to advancing the development process, and thus combating the causes of the spread of terrorism and extremism, especially since security and development are two sides of the same coin, and achieving Security itself is a fight against terrorism and extremism.