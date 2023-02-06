Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Higher Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship, which will be held from March 17 to 19 in the Zabeel Halls at the Dubai World Trade Center, conducted a draw for the twentieth edition to choose the judges who will run the event, in Al Ain Hall in the center.

The draw, which was supervised by Adel Al Falasi, the general coordinator of the tournament, in the presence of Qusai Obaidallah, the tournament director, Rashid Alabbar and Saeed Abdul Quddous from the Dubai World Trade Center, resulted in the selection of 10 referees out of 18 referees who were invited, namely: Hungarian Tamas Rombauer and German Michaela Wender. , the Italian Christian Musquini, the Polish Lukasz Guzdzewski, the Belgian Martina Van He, the Dutchman Gedwin Riesel and his compatriot Robbie Dean Hartig, the Egyptian Abbas Abdel Raouf, the South African Willie Brown, the Brazilian Morelli Kammer, and entered the list of reserves of the American James Constanty and the British Joan Lowe.

And according to the criteria for selecting the referees, the Supreme Organizing Committee for the tournament will have the right to withdraw or delete any ruling that conflicts with the public interest of the event.

The Organizing Committee had invited 18 referees from 14 countries and all of them had refereed in the last two years.

According to the tournament system, 10 referees were selected and two were on the reserve list. The referees were divided into two boxes according to the countries. The first box included 12 referees from Europe, 7 of whom were tested, and the second box includes referees from the United States of America, South America, Australia and South Africa. 3 referees from them, while the selection of reserve referees came from the merger between the two funds.

The tournament annually witnesses the Dubai Arabian Horse Auction, which is one of the most important auctions in the Arab world in the field of camel horses. It also coincides with the tournament, the Dubai International Horse Fair, which brings together all workers in the equestrian industry and those interested in it from all over the world in Dubai to display the latest horse products. And equestrian and the purest horse breeds in the world, in addition to a large number of leading local, regional and international brands specialized in the equestrian industry, including stables, veterinary institutions, specialists in the field of feed, clothing and riding equipment, arts and decorations, hunting equipment and horse riding clubs.