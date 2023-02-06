These are hours of terror and desperation that have been going on since last night Turkey And Syria. In fact, the two countries were hit by a terrible earthquake of magnitude 7.8 which literally leveled entire cities of both territories to the ground. The areas involved are southern Turkey and northern Syria which, after a night of fear and drama, were hit in the morning by a new shock, this time of magnitude 7.5, which occurred about 95 km north-east of the first. The epicenter of the earthquake was just north of the city of Gaziantep in southern Turkey, about 90 kilometers from the Syrian border. The first estimates, unfortunately, already speak of over a thousand dead and thousands injured. However, the numbers are destined to continue to rise. The earthquake was of such intensity that it was also felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Israel. Even the Italian Civil Protection issued an alarm in the morning fearing a possible tsunami on the coasts of Sicily, Calabria and Puglia. In the same areas Trenitalia had stopped the railway traffic, for precautionary purposes. The alarm was then lifted and railway traffic resumed.



