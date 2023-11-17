Square Enix presented some new scenarios And new characters that we will find in the campaign of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirththe second part of the remake which will debut in stores in February, exclusively on PS5. Arriving at the same time as the trailer that summarizes the story so far, the information reveals the settings of Kalm and the Mythril Mineas well as figures such as those of Broden and Rhondalinked precisely to these places.

The new scenarios The setting of Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Kalm is “a heavenly hamlet, kept safe from the outside world by a sturdy stone wall. Despite not having its own reactor, it thrives on a constant supply of Mako from the metropolis of Midgar, visible from the top of the city’s famous clock tower city.” The Mythril Mine in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth There Mythril Mine it is instead a once-thriving quarry, connecting the grasslands to Junon. Although once prized for its rich deposits of mythril, the mine fell into disuse after Shinra developed a superior ore, and the miners who once worked in its tunnels have been replaced by monsters.” See also Elden Ring: Unscrupulous players try to cheat to farm runes, but are stopped

The new characters Broden, one of the new characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Broden is the “owner and manager of the Kalm inn. He holds a grudge against Shinra and offers to help Cloud and his friends escape their would-be captors. His haggard appearance may be due to a recent, unknown illness.” Rhonda, one of the new characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Rhonda he is instead the “mayor and sheriff of Under Junon. Once a prosperous fishing village, his town fell into decline after Shinra built a military fortress and a Mako reactor offshore. Although Cloud and his friends are considered gods alleged terrorists, Rhonda allows them to pass through the area.” Priscilla Priscilla she is “a cheerful girl who lives in Under Junon, and who is often seen swimming with the dolphin she trains. The Mako reactor at sea has contaminated the surrounding waters and Priscilla fears for the safety of her dolphin friend, as well as other aquatic creatures. ” Billy Billy he is the grandson of the “owner of a chocobo ranch on the prairies. Having lost his parents at a young age, he and his sister were raised by their grandfather. This young ranch manager kindly offers to teach Cloud and his company the tricks of hunting chocobos, as long as they visit his sister’s shop.” See also Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is so big it's on two discs Chloe ChloeBilly’s younger sister, “runs a store on the ranch where she sells craft supplies and other curiosities. Friendly and kind-hearted, she relates politely to Cloud and his companions, and is grateful for their presence. At the same time, However, she is worried about her brother’s obsession with making money.”



#Final #Fantasy #Rebirth #scenarios #characters #presented #Square #Enix