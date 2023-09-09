Home page World

Where in Europe do young men have the most time to leave home? Spoiler: it’s not Germany.

Around a quarter (26.3 percent) of all young adults in Germany were still living at home at the age of 25 last year. In 2022, 9.2 percent of 30-year-olds still lived with their parents. On average, young people in Germany moved out at the age of 23.8 and are getting younger and younger, says youth researcher Klaus Hurrelmann. This is good news for him.

Hurrelmann was worried that young men in particular lived in their children’s rooms for a long time: “Independence is then not at the necessary level.” There is a lack of development of a strong personality that is also suitable for equal partner relationships is important. It is surprising that the trend in Germany has reversed despite the lack of affordable housing and the increased cost of living, said Hurrelmann. This is also why our author finds it more likely It is problematic that more and more Germans live alone (see video above).

Where in Europe do men leave home particularly late? © IMAGO/Lisa F. Young/Design Pics

Where in Europe do men go out particularly late?

Sons still take longer to move out than daughters: young men in Germany were on average 24.5 years old when they moved out, women 23.0. However, compared to the rest of the EU, this is still relatively young. Here, the average age when moving out is 25.4 years for women and 27.3 years for men, according to figures from the EU statistics agency Eurostat.

In a country comparison, Germany is in 21st place, followed only by France, the Netherlands, Estonia and the Scandinavian countries. But where in Europe do a particularly large number of men live in their own parents’ home for a long time? BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA looks at the ten European countries in which men go out particularly late.

10. Poland

In Poland, men are on average 29.9 years old when they move out. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Shotshop

9. Portugal

In Portugal, men are on average 30.4 years old when they move out.

8. Slovenia

In Slovenia, men are on average 30.5 years old when they move out. (Symbolic image) © Ok Shu/Imago

7. Malta

In Malta, men are on average 30.5 years old when they move out.

6. Italy

In Italy, men are on average 30.9 years old when they move out.

5. Spain

In Spain, men are on average 31 years old when they move out. (Symbolic image) © Kasper Ravlo/Zoonar/Imago

4. Slovakia

In Slovakia, men are on average 31.9 years old when they move out.

3. Greece

In Greece, men are on average 32.1 years old when they move out. (Symbolic image) © imago

2. Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, men are on average 32.3 years old when they move out.

1. Croatia

In Croatia, men are on average 34.7 years old when they move out. (Symbolic image) © Anastasiya Amraeva/Imago

(With material from dpa)