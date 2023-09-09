President of Ukraine Zelensky met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said in Telegramthat he met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

According to Zelensky, the parties “agreed to begin negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees in development of the G7 declaration.” The Ukrainian leader also thanked Japan for the fact that the country “remains a key partner in Asia and supports Ukraine.”