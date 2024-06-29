A few precautions are enough for the pets travel comfortably by car with their owners. Below are some practical advice on how to transport your dog by car and tips on traveling by car with a dog on board dog; what the law says on animal transport and other valuable tips.

How to travel by car with a dog in the trunk, the rules

Dog transport by car, what the law requires

What does the law provide for the transport of animals and dogs by car? Documents to be in order?

To move within theEuropean Union with a dog in the car you need to bring the Pet Passport. And the microchip it is essential in the event of loss or accident.

How to prepare your dog for a car trip?

How to Prepare Your Dog for a Car Trip? Before travelling with your dog in the car It is recommended to prepare it beforehand, even with a visit your trusted veterinarian to check your health and prevent unpleasant surprises.

For the trip, just follow the vet’s advice: “The dog must have fasted for at least two hours before the trip. You need to give him fresh water and administer an antiemetic to avoid vomiting and motion sickness. To calm anxiety, it may be useful to use natural solutions such as valerian or passionflower, which have no side effects.”

Advice on transporting dogs by car, what the law says

Can the dog be loose in the car or does it have to be tied up?

Can the dog be let loose in the car or must it be tied up? According to Traffic Laws animals must travel well insured to ensure they do not interfere with the driving or stability of the car.

The dog cannot travel loose (on the back seat, for example), because, in the event of an accident, it would be thrown, causing even fatal damage both to the animal itself and to the driver or other passengers.

How to transport your dog in the car, precautions to adopt, rules and advice

How to transport your dog in the car with a carrier, harness or dividing net insecurity

Small dogs in cars can travel in a carrier lying on the floor, at the foot of the rear seats, or secured with the seat belt.

Car partition net for transporting dogs

If we travel instead with a medium or large sized dog, we will transport it in the trunk, with a special rigid dividing net that separates it from the rest of the passengers. And, for dogs of any breed, there is also the possibility of transporting them lying on the back seats of the car, thanks to a special harness with one or two hooks to be fixed to the seat belt.

Seat and trunk protection covers

It is common for the dog to shed a lot hair or you drool from the heat and stress of the trip. To protect the upholstery and keep the car seats clean, there are special covers for both the trunk and the rear seats.

Traveling by car with your dog, advice

Window open during the journey for the dog: without leaning out

During the car trip with dog it is advisable to oxygenate the environment, remembering to open the windows every now and then despite the air conditioning being on. That said, it is necessary to ensure that the dog does not lean its nose out of the window, to avoid possible ear infections or conjunctivitis.

Dog at car window gets fresh air

Stop during the journey to let the dog rest

During all trips, especially in summer, it is important to plan a stop every two hours to stretch your legs… and your 4 paws! During the stop, it is useful leave the windows slightly open and especially, never leave your dog in the car. The break will also be a good time for him to rest and hydrate, perhaps taking a short walk, but not under the sun on the scorching asphalt.

Reward him at the end of the trip: once arrived at the destination, the dog must familiarize himself with the surrounding environment, eat, drink, be outdoors and play with his owner. And it’s also the time to reward him with one of his favorite snacks, to make him understand that he passed the test!

What does the law require for transporting animals and dogs in cars?

How to transport your dog in a car, advice from the Highway Police (video by Moto.it)

