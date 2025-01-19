The General Directorate of Traffic is aware of the risk entailed by the position of the signaling triangles on the road network in the event of a breakdown, due to drivers They must walk up to 50 meters along the road to place them.

For this reason, since 2022, the DGT authorized the use of the V-16 emergency light, which is characterized by be a luminous beacon that is visible from 1 km away. In addition, the V-16 is connected to the DGT 3.0 platform so it reports the geolocation of the damaged or accident vehicle in real time and is updated every 100 seconds.

How much will be the fine for not having the V-16 in the car?

In this case, the General Directorate of Traffic aims for the penalty to be the same as when you circulate without the personalization triangles, that is, The amount rises to 80 euros. Therefore, if we stop on the shoulder after suffering a breakdown starting in 2026 and do not activate the V-16 emergency light, the Civil Guard will fine us the above amount.

Furthermore, if we decide to go out on the road without the reflective vest, the DGT classifies the action as a serious infraction, which could result in a fine of 200 euros. and the loss of four points on the driver’s license.

What is the price of the V-16 emergency light?

First of all, it is necessary that This device is approved by the General Directorate of Traffic and that it has a connection to the DGT 3.0 platform, for this it is only necessary enter the website of the organization directed by Pere Navarro and verify the certification of the V-16.

On the other hand, after checking several websites where to purchase the emergency light, The average price amounts to approximately 40 euros. Although, you must always check if it has DGT approval, since some are offered without this certification.





Is it possible to get the V-16 for free?

The case we present takes us to dealerships and workshops, since it is a practice that is beginning to spread. This occurs when we take our vehicle for an inspection and as a customer loyalty strategy, The establishment gives us this new light sign.

Carglass has been one of the first companies to take this measure. On the other hand, when purchasing a new car from a dealership, it is a very good gesture from the house, that this includes the V16 emergency light for free in the extras. In the same way, it is typical that emergency triangles or reflective vests, among other safety elements for your car, are provided at no cost to the buyer.