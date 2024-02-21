In it real Madrid everything seems to be going smoothly. The Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois dHe enjoyed a few minutes in the group training session of the club in his sports city, in a part of working with the ball, a new step forward in his recovery from the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered at the beginning of August.

Injured since the preseason, Courtois' recovery plan is advancing slowly but firmly and is beginning to get closer to the desired moment of returning to the playing fields.

According to Real Madrid sources, the Belgian goalkeeper enjoyed his return to the group in training on Wednesday, working for a few minutes with the rest of his teammates.

The money

LaLiga announced the salary limits after the winter market and the results are not surprising.

“Real Madrid, with 727 million, is far ahead of the rest. Barcelona, ​​with 204 million Sports Squad Cost Limit (LCPD), continues to be exceeded, because as he recognized Javier TebaIn a recent interview, the salary bill of his staff is slightly more than 400 million,” says the Spanish newspaper Marca.

And he adds: “That is, practically double. The Barça team went from the 648 million limit in the last winter market to 270 in the last summer market, once the effect of the levers had passed. And now it has returned to experience another collapse to 204”.

It is noted that the Barcelona It is not even second, “since it is once again surpassed by Atlético, which goes from the 296 million it had after the summer market to 303. The Barça team is going to have a very difficult time returning next summer to the rule of 1 /1, unless you make a big sale and collect the money from Líbero. It would not be strange if they went back to the 50 percent rule, that is, you can only spend one euro for every two you save, like everyone else. the clubs exceeded”.

