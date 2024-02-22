Ana Paula Consorte He broke down in tears after Paolo Guerrero decided to stay in Peru, specifically in Trujillo, to train for the César Vallejo club. The 'Magaly TV, la firma' cameras captured the Brazilian model crying after the 'Predator' meeting with the president of the UCV, Richard Acuna. Magaly Medina's program showed a preview of what will be seen this Thursday, February 22, starting at 9:45 pm on the ATV signal.

What happened to Ana Paula Consorte, Paolo Guerrero's partner?

Some days ago, Ana Paula Consorte she arrived in Lima, together with her boyfriend Paolo Guerreroin order for him to resolve his conflict with the César Vallejo club.

After stepping on national soil, the 'Predator' met with the president of the Trujillo team, Richard Acuña, and finally they reached an agreement. In that sense, Guerrero opted to stay in Peru to train with his teammates from the Trujillo team.

In the midst of this decision, the mother of Paolo Guerrero's children She was caught by the cameras of 'Magaly TV, the firm' totally heartbroken. Apparently, what Guerrero did generated great annoyance in Ana Paulawho was seen in tears.

What decision did Ana Paula Consorte make after Paolo Guerrero stayed in Trujillo to play for UCV?

He 'Predator' will begin training for the UCV after reaching an agreement with the president of the UCV, Richard Acuna. Upon learning of Paolo's decision, Ana Paula Consorte took a flight toBraziland left Guerrero alone in Trujillo.

While this sparked rumors that the Brazilian was upset with Paolo, a series of publications that Ana Paula made on her networks confirmed that she did not disagree with the decision that Guerrero made about her football future.

Through her Instagram account, Ana Paula took a photo in which she used theclown filterand mentioned:“Are there other people in this story who also feel this way? Or just the Brazilian woman here?”

Then, Consorte published a curious video that would have been a hint directed towards Guerrero's mother, 'Mrs. Peta': “A good woman stays by a man's side, even knowing that he lies, deceives and betrays, and that woman is his mother. My love! We do not! Whoever falls may fall!”

Likewise, the Brazilian published another image in which she appeared on a beach in Rio de Janeiro and posted a particular message:“Let it be light, let it be peaceful. Don't accept less than what you deserve.”

Finally, Consorte shared a photo of her children and wrote:“I woke up missing my little people so much. Mom is coming.”

Why didn't Paolo Guerrero want to play for Richard Acuña's UCV?

A few weeks ago, Paolo Guerreroreported that he gave up playing in Peru, specifically inTrujillo(where the César Vallejo club trains), after his family and his mother 'Doña Peta' receivedextortion threats and intimidating messages.

Given this, the footballer decided to send aresignation lettertowards the directors of the Trujillo team; However, the UCV rejected it. Guerrero then issued areleaseto reaffirm his position of not being part of the clubRichard Acunafor fear of threats, but he did not obtain a favorable response and they gave him a deadline to arrive in Lima. Given this, the 'Predator' took his flight from Brazil to Lima.

