When all seemed lost, here is that the Cannibal pulls out his claws again and takes possession of Portimao again. After two crashes, one in Race 1 and one in Superpole Race, Jonathan Rea triumphs in Race 2, returning to be the master of the Algarve Circuit, where he has never had any rivals. The victory of the second heat is fundamental for the Kawasaki rider, both from a moral point of view and in the world championship. The reigning champion in fact entered Race 2 with 49 points behind the leader Toprak Razgatlioglu and leaves Portugal 24 points behind the Yamaha rider, who crashed in the afternoon.

“I wanted to win this race from the traffic light! – declared Rea, definitely relieved by the triumph in Race 2 – Maybe I made the best start of my season and I immediately recovered positions. My bike worked really well. I took it where I wanted. The wind was much stronger than on Saturday and therefore I was struggling more on the straight. Toprak initially disturbed my pace a bit because he was really strong this weekend, but today I changed my strategy a bit, trying to set my pace right away once I had a clear track. Then I got the report of Toprak’s crash and I changed my strategy again, because at that point I didn’t need to push too hard ”.

The victory of the second heat closes a weekend in which the world situation really seemed to deteriorate and the Kawasaki rider recognizes his mistakes: “I learned a lot this weekend because I made a lot of stupid mistakes, I was too impatient. I have to accept that I have made mistakes and learn from them. Obviously my two falls are the result of my mistake. In Race 1, when I was in the lead, trying to impose my pace I went too hard on the brake and crashed. In the Superpole Race, on the other hand, it was cold and I slipped. In the first crash I accepted the situation, but after the Superpole Race I was very angry with myself. It was an exciting day, because when you are down to -50 points and there are six races left, it’s tough, but today was the proof that anything can happen every weekend ”.

“I started Race 2 with a big smile – reveals Rea, who is already looking forward to the next round – I had a message on the dashboard. We always send them to us, they are funny words, other motivational ones. Today my mechanic put ‘enjoy’. So I thought ‘it’s time to have fun, this wekeend can’t get any worse’. Now let’s go to Argentina we go with the same mentality, I can’t relax and I always run to the limit, because these guys take you to the limit. I am struggling in some areas, there is no room for relaxation or to settle down. At each curve you have to give 100% “.