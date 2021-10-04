Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Last summer had already drawn, with the soap opera multiple offers from Real Madrid, that Kylian Mbappé would take center stage in the field of transfers. This is only partly postponed since in a few months, the PSG striker will find himself free from any contract with the possibility of choosing his future. After acknowledging to RMC his very clear desire to join Real Madrid last summer, the Parisian striker gives clues about his future in the columns of the Team, also raising the question of a potential extension. Selected pieces.

Why Mbappé wanted to leave this summer

“I thought my adventure was over. I wanted to find out something else. I had been in the French Championship for six or seven years. I gave what I tried to give to Paris and I think I did it well. Coming to 18 in post-training and doing everything I did, I think that was something remarkable. Afterwards, everyone is free to draw the conclusions they want, but that was my assessment. Leaving was the next logical step. “

Real, his only choice of the summer

“If I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real”

An extension still possible?

“I’ve been in football long enough now to know that the truth of yesterday is not the truth of today, nor that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So, we don’t know what can happen. (…) Regarding my situation, for a month and a half, two months, we no longer discuss an extension, since I said that I wanted to leave. “

His head remains turned towards a departure

“We are far from it, since I wanted to leave this summer. I’m not going to be the hypocrite and come and throw a bottle in the sea, like, “Oh, I don’t know.” This summer, my ambition was clear, I wanted to leave and put the club in the best conditions to ensure my replacement. Currently, my future is not my priority. I’ve already wasted a lot of energy this summer, and it was exhausting. “