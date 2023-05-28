Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” It was a carousel of strong emotions for the followers of the Peruvian series on América Televisión. Fans knew that Claudia Llanos (Úrsula Boza) returned more dangerous than ever with a plan to take down Francesca and her loved ones once and for all.

The murder of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) and the kidnapping of Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra) at the hands of the villain left fans shocked. However, they will be just the beginning of the big storm brewing on the show and fans are fantasizing about how they could stop it.

“AFHS” fans call for return of historical figure

Through social networks, fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” shared dozens of theories on how to beat Claudia Llanos once and for all. The one that caught the most attention was the request for an old villain to return, this time, as an ally. It is about none other than Ángel Gaviria.

Julián Legaspi is still present in the hearts of fans of "Al fondo hay sitio".

“The only one who can put an end to ‘the shark'”, “The most powerful character in ‘Al fondo hay sitio'”, “Let Ángel come back”, “‘Shark look’ or Ángel Gaviria? Would he gouge out my eyes for seeing that confrontation”, were some of the most supported comments on TikTok.

Who is Ángel Gaviria in “AFHS”?

Ángel Gaviria was played by Julián Legaspi and appeared for the first time in the seventh season of “Al fondo hay sitio”. From the beginning, he was shown as someone with many resources and influences. He is not for less, since he belongs to the mafia and could disappear whoever he wanted.

“He is much higher. If he was there, Claudia has nothing to do,” highlighted a fan about a hypothetical confrontation between the two characters.