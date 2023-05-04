staff of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, carried out security tours on the 506 avenue, at the height of 608 avenuea citizen who was aboard a wine-colored car asked for their support and reported that his fellow custodian had a gunshot wound.

The uniformed officers immediately requested the emergency services, who upon arrival at the site located in the Colonia San Juan de Aragón Fourth Section, Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s officethey found a person with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics diagnosed the 56-year-old man, to whom they tried to provide first aid, but he was already without vital signs due to a projectile wound to the right side of the neck.

The man who requested help informed the policemen who were guarding a white torton-type truck, which was transporting high-end cell phones and came from customs at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), when three cars closed them the pass and carried out the detonations.

Given this, the truck driver upon seeing the attacks accelerated the march and fled the site; However, after a search deployment, he was located in the vicinity of the area.