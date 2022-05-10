Mazatlán, Sinaloa .- On May 23, the day of the student is celebrated. For this reason, all schools carry out activities with all students. One of the most special events for the students is the coronation of their kings, who are chosen based on their popularity and charisma. This is the case of the high school student Zuleyka Estrada, who seeks to win the crown, however, she is not the only one, she has other opponents.

The chose

In addition to this student, the sovereignty of the Latin American Multiversity Campus La Marina, in Mazatlan, is disputed by four other young people: Luna Elizabeth Pérez Sarabia, from 2A of secondary school; Valian Eduardo Moreno Quintero, 2A high school; Alanís Navarro Valenzuela, 3A high school, and Luis Xavier Valenzuela Vargas, 601 high school, who will put all their effort to be winners. The candidates are seeking among the student community of their school and their respective classrooms that their peers elect them as their representatives for one year.