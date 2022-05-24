District of Columbia Sues Facebook Owner Over Negligence to Protect User Data During 2016 Election

The CEO of Meta — which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp —, Mark Zuckerberg, is being sued by the District of Columbia Attorney General, Karl Racine, over the Cambridge Analytica case.

The document cites negligence in protecting Facebook user data and manipulation in the 2016 US presidential election. intact (1MB, in English) of the process, released this Monday (23.May.2022).

According to Racine, Zuckerberg “allowed third parties, such as political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, to obtain personal data from more than 87 million Americans […] and used them to manipulate the 2016 elections″.

In the lawsuit, the attorney general claims that Zuckerbeg contributed directly to the “neglect to protect user data and implementation of misleading privacy terms”.

Cambridge Analytica obtained information from Facebook users who were taking a “personality test”, and from friends of those evaluated, creating a chain of information without the permission or knowledge of those who used the social network.

Facebook had already been fined in 2019, when the company pleaded guilty to using personal data.

“This process is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions.”said Racine of the process.