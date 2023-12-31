Zucchero tells himself in a new way: “My marriage was ending”. Goofy wasn't a fiction. He was really a friend of him and hit on his wife “Yes. And I fear he also succeeded”, reveals the singer to Corriere. The reference is to his ex-wife Angela Figliè and their (stormy) love story: “he massacred me”, he confides. “I've never been able to understand her, even now. Impenetrable. Very hard. I got married at 23, she was even younger. She had left me the day before I left for Forte Village, in Sardinia, where I was supposed to play for a month. I called her and she never answered. When she returned with my father's beat-up 128, I went to wait for her outside the shop where she worked, and asked her to marry me. She answered yes. Until one night she said to me: “I'm leaving you, I don't love you anymore”. But I don't know if she ever really loved me, she certainly never said “I love you” to me, and not even “I love you”. Never. And my presumption was to make her smile, to make her happy,” he says.

“I wanted to get her a house near her mother, and I got into debt of 500 million. So I slipped into depression. I didn't know where to get the money, I had to pay 50 million every six months; the first installment was guaranteed to me by an impresario, in exchange for a tour in the South. I go to Rome to collect the money, and he tells me that it isn't there. There are four days left until the deadline, if I don't pay they'll take our house away. And in the meantime the second daughter had arrived.”

Zucchero reveals: “I was really depressed. I read Bukowski because at least he was worse off than me. I write Miserere and I think that a tenor is needed to sing it”; that is Pavarotti. “I wanted to get myself out. I felt terrible. Extreme panic attacks, things I wouldn't wish on anyone. I took Prozac but I couldn't feel anything anymore. After “Gold incense and beer” they called me first to the Freddie Mercury Tribute, then Sting, in short, wonderful things happened to me, but I didn't enjoy them. I was at the height of success and I didn't want to go on stage anymore, I didn't want to tour Miserere: sixteen concerts in stadiums.”

He asked for help and succeeded: “I was the only rocker to go on tour with a psychiatrist in tow. They told me: “He gives you the pill, and you play”. Breast? “Otherwise we will admit you to the psychiatric hospital in Pisa, and you must stay there for a month, because if we cancel the tour they will carry out the checks”.

