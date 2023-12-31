Sunday, December 31, 2023, 5:33 p.m.



| Updated 5:39 p.m.

Los Paganes, a district of Fuente Álamo with barely 200 inhabitants, is the place chosen this year by thousands of followers to celebrate the Big Fucking Party. It is a 'rave' party that was held last year for the first time in the Granada town of La Peza to celebrate the arrival of 2023. To welcome 2024, thousands of people from Spain and European countries arrive this time to the municipal Los Milanos, located a couple of kilometers from Los Paganes.

Municipal sources assured LA VERDAD that on Saturday afternoon, the first attendees broke the lock on the main door of the circuit and began to introduce vehicles of all types. As of mid-afternoon on December 31, they estimate that there are already more than 8,000 people in the venue and they are aware that, on social networks, a message is being spread: “The rave is already underway, only pass to people privately.” And trustworthy”. The expected influx is 15,000 people until Three Kings Day.

In the City Council and in the Government Delegation, the same sources stated, the emergence of this “illegal rave” has caused “enormous concern, due to not knowing how to act to stop it.” 12 months ago, in La Peza, the attendees warned that they would not leave the field until the scheduled date. As in the Fuente Álamo circuit, they set up stages, clothing stores, drinks stores and, above all, caravans and tents. The motto then was: «Respect the place, respect yourself, you are the party. “Only good vibes.”