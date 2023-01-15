Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of January 15, 2023

This evening, Sunday 15 January 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, January 15, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

During the program there is a long interview with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and a face-to-face meeting with the former Prime Minister and Senator of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi.

During the broadcast we will talk about Citizenship Income, the cost of living and inflation, but also the Royal Family, at the center of an earthquake after Prince Harry’s statements in his book Shoot.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is aired today, Sunday 15 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.