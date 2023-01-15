The 2023 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is ​​still several months away, but the circuit of Imola has already started some small interventions of make-up to be ready for the occasion. As reported by the online edition de The Rest of the Pugin fact, the intention of the Santerno plant is to increase the number of viewers which can be hosted over the Grand Prix weekend. For this reason some works have started which will lead to the construction of new grandstands along the track and in particular at the Gresini curve. The stretch, which is intended to commemorate the figure of the former driver and manager of the World Championship, became sadly known to Ferrari fans last year due to the mistake made by Charles Leclerc, who denied the Monegasque the opportunity to get on the podium in the race .

The bulldozers are currently in action in the stretch that was previously known as the Alta variant, where the splendid mural that wants to remember Fausto Gresini will soon be inaugurated. The goal is to create space to then allow the setting up of at least one temporary grandstand. The ambition is to be able to increase public attendance in this area of ​​the circuit, where there are usually no seats. However, the capacity that this additional grandstand could have once completed is not yet known, given that tickets for that area of ​​the track are not among those that can already be purchased in presale. The Imola race is scheduled for May 21st, as the seventh round of the championship.