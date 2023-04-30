This step aroused the dissatisfaction of the owners of the accounts affected by the new decision, so they launched a focused campaign targeting the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, and called for a search for a legal way, allowing them to recover the free blue mark, as it is a right they have acquired for a long time.

424 thousand verified accounts for free

At the end of 2022, the number of accounts that were verified with the blue mark on Twitter reached about 424,000 accounts, and the vast majority of these accounts got the verification mark for free, so that today these people find themselves needing to pay an amount of no less than $8 per month to maintain the mark that they consider. A symbol of confidence.

Since it was made available on Twitter in 2009, the blue authentication mark has turned into an important symbol for users, companies, celebrities, and government institutions who want to prove their identity and credibility on the platform, as the number of accounts with this mark has grown from 5,000 in 2010 to 311,000 accounts. in 2018, to reach about 424,000 accounts at the end of 2022.

And the continuous growth of demand for the blue verification mark encouraged the new owner of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk, to take advantage of this matter and turn this mark into a source of revenue, so he hurried, and after a very short period of his purchase of the platform, to launch the new version of the “Twitter Blue” service, which allows verification accounts, at a cost starting from $8 per month and up to $11, through the Apple App Store, to complete his decision a few days ago to remove the old and free blue authentication marks, with the aim of forcing their owners to pay money in exchange for their recovery.

According to the Sansor Tower Research Foundation, the “Twitter Blue” service was able to achieve revenues of $ 11 million during the first three months of its launch, that is, between December 2022 and March 2023, with more than 385,000 users who paid the cost of subscribing to this service, most of them in The United States of America, where this amount was achieved despite the availability of this service only in 20 markets around the world.

The $1,000 mark for whom?

Now, with the removal of the old and free authentication tags, and the availability of the Twitter Blue service on a wider scale in the world, the volume of revenue is likely to increase significantly, especially since Twitter also launched the golden authentication mark, which is intended for large organizations and institutions, and the cost of subscribing to it reaches $ 1,000. American, which will give a significant boost to the revenue generated from documentation services.

The founder and head of the National Council for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Maan Barazi, said, in an interview with “Economy Sky News Arabia”, that the amount of $ 11 million achieved by Twitter Blue may be considered by some to be insignificant, but in reality it is not, as this number is just the beginning and what should be done. Looking at it today, is the success of Elon Musk in investing the authentication mark and turning it into a source that generates millions of dollars, while he also reduced the platform’s expenses, by more than 70 percent by reducing the workforce, indicating that all these steps indicate that Twitter He takes the right path, to make a lot of money and get rid of the losses that were chasing him under his previous administration.

According to Barazi, Twitter Blue revenue will grow to $22 million after 3 months from now, and it will continue to grow during the subsequent months, as part of a larger scheme that was developed for the platform, which includes providing a new system for ads that generates millions of dollars, as Twitter is one of the most popular means of communication. Social media is effective in the marketing process, but the approach taken by the previous management of the platform was not successful. While ads on Facebook and Instagram were growing and making a lot of money, Twitter was losing, and this is what a successful businessman with a business idea like Elon Musk will not be satisfied with.

Motion to object to free pull marks

Brazi believes that the movement to object to the removal of the old blue authentication mark on Twitter, and to demand its recovery, will not reach anywhere, as there is no clear answer in American law as to whether the step taken by Elon Musk violates the law or not, indicating that everyone is waiting now. The next step that the Blue Bird platform will take, which will prove its direction towards profitability.

Other revenue

For her part, social media specialist Dadi Daccache says, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that the plan set by Elon for the Twitter platform is proceeding as it was drawn up and will lead to achieving billions of dollars as a long-term goal, as the revenue will not be limited only to the money generated by the authentication marks. It will also include the amounts achieved by ads, the rights of developers to use the Twitter programming interface, in addition to other new services that will appear in succession.

Daccache revealed that Twitter is testing a new media player that facilitates watching videos, which will allow the platform to compete seriously in this field, in light of the media race to publish visual content, expecting that the Twitter platform, after a few years, will become completely different from the one currently available, pointing out that Elon Musk is taking many steps, which satisfy advertisers, the latest of which is the announcement of a new policy that the platform will adopt to address hateful behavior, by distinguishing hate tweets and restricting access to them.

Daccache concludes by stressing that the long-term capabilities of Twitter will be greater than those currently available, at a time when businessman Elon Musk is not tired of finding a new way to generate revenue.