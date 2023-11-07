One of the best anime of the year was ‘Zom 100’, which, unfortunately, saw its attractive zombie story overshadowed by the constant delays of its episodes, something that did not make its legion of fans happy at all, which was increasing. with the passing of its episodes in an impressive way. However, those in charge of the series confirmed the official date on which they will broadcast their last three episodes, thus putting an end to their first season, which was as successful as it was eventful.

If you are a fan of this anime based on the manga of the same name created by Haro Aso, then stay on this note. Here we will tell you everything you need to know so that you do not miss any details of the season finale that promises to satisfy all its followers.

When do episodes 10, 11 and 12 of ‘Zom 100’ come out?

As we previously indicated, the developers of ‘Zom 100’ confirmed through the anime’s official social networks that The last three episodes of its first season will premiere on Monday, December 25, 2023. However, they did not go into details about whether its broadcast will be as three independent chapters or if they will present it as a movie, as other series of this type usually do.

It should be remembered that the anime, which premiered worldwide on July 9, 2023, started very well and gained followers as its episodes passed; but, suddenly, its broadcasts were postponed on several occasions, some of them for external reasons and others without a confirmed reason. The truth is that now all the fans of ‘Zom 100’ You will be able to spend the Christmas holidays enjoying one of the most popular anime of the year.

What happened to the ‘Zom 100’ anime?

The reason why ‘Zom 100’ It was affected by various stoppages or suspensions of its broadcast due to internal problems in its production; that is, in BUG FILMS, study in charge of its adaptation. The mishaps began with episode 4, whose premiere day was changed and was no longer held on Sundays, but on Mondays.

Chapter 9 of ‘Zom 100’ and the last one for the moment was broadcast on September 25, 2023. Photo: BUG FILMS

How many chapters does ‘Zom 100’ anime have?

The first season of the anime It was scheduled to have 12 chaptersso all fans became uncertain after episode 9, which was when those in charge announced the postponement of the premiere of the last chapters of ‘Zom 100’.

For now, it is unknown if the series will have a second installment, something that, of course, all its followers want. However, they must fix its development so that the same problems do not exist.

Where to watch ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE?

‘Zom 100’which is under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoecan be seen completely on platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll. It is important to remember that the last episodes of season 1, as well as all the previous ones, will be broadcast in simulcast on both websites at the same time as what was broadcast in Japan.

The ‘Zom 100’ manga, which is still in publication, was first launched on October 19, 2018. Photo: BUG FILMS

However, if you wish to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, you can do it on unofficial pages, such as AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime or AnimeID; But, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

