Klimenko said Chastyakov returned home with birthday gifts from colleagues, including a box of Western-made grenades that he was showing to his son.

“The son took the grenade from his (his father’s) hand first and started twisting the ring. Then the father took the grenade from the child and pulled the ring, causing a tragic explosion,” Klimenko wrote about the incident on Telegram.

Klimenko said that his colleague who gave the gift was identified, and two other hand grenades of this type were found in his office as the investigation began. He said he issued the clarification so as not to “disseminate unofficial information.”