Saturday, September 2, 2023
The latest: Colombians found dead in a hotel room in Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2023
in World
0
The latest: Colombians found dead in a hotel room in Spain

Colombians dead in a hotel room in Valencia, Spain

Authorities will perform an autopsy on the corpses

Authorities will perform an autopsy on the bodies.

The deceased were mother and son. The authorities are investigating the case and the reasons for their deaths.

On the afternoon of this September 1st, the Homicide Group of the Spanish National Police investigates the gruesome find of the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son, both of Colombian nationality.

The deceased were found in a hotel room in Valencia, Spain. In fact, the last time they were seen was last Wednesday; authorities believe they have been dead ever since.

The employees of a hotel located on the avenue of Les Corts Valencianesas reported to the Efe news agency, gave notice to the authorities.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) of the Generalitat arrived at the scene and a SAMU unit also traveled to give the certificate of the death of the two Colombians.

(Keep reading: Italy is condemned for not recognizing a girl born from a surrogate in Ukraine).

The case hypotheses

According to the local newspaper Levante-EMV, the case involves a woman and her son, who apparently had a mental disability.

The hypothesis surrounding the case is that the woman would have caused the death of her son and then committed suicide. However, this has not been confirmed.

The corpses were transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia, where The authorities will carry out an autopsy to determine the causes of death.

Murder

Reference image. the case involves a woman and her son

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

6-year-old girl saved her mother’s life by asking for help through Alexa device

‘The worse it gets for everyone, the better it is for me’: this is how illegal lenders operate

Thief bled to death while looting a drugstore: he cut himself trying to escape

Recommended

