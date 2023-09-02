The latest: Colombians found dead in a hotel room in Spain

On the afternoon of this September 1st, the Homicide Group of the Spanish National Police investigates the gruesome find of the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son, both of Colombian nationality.

The deceased were found in a hotel room in Valencia, Spain. In fact, the last time they were seen was last Wednesday; authorities believe they have been dead ever since.

The employees of a hotel located on the avenue of Les Corts Valencianesas reported to the Efe news agency, gave notice to the authorities.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) of the Generalitat arrived at the scene and a SAMU unit also traveled to give the certificate of the death of the two Colombians.

The case hypotheses

According to the local newspaper Levante-EMV, the case involves a woman and her son, who apparently had a mental disability.

The hypothesis surrounding the case is that the woman would have caused the death of her son and then committed suicide. However, this has not been confirmed.

The corpses were transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia, where The authorities will carry out an autopsy to determine the causes of death.

Reference image.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

