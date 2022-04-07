Magic Box is back at Stamford Bridge. In this period the past knocks insistently on Gianfranco Zola’s door and he opens it with pleasure, because the memories are very sweet. Yesterday Gianfranco spent the evening in the London stadium that had adopted him from 1996 to 2003 to comment on Chelsea’s match against Real Madrid on Prime Video: the depth of analysis, some nights, is even more precious. And then there is Napoli, who are chasing the Scudetto: the last time he won it, in 1990, Zola was part of Bigon’s team and scored a decisive goal against Genoa, signing the 2-1 in the 90th minute.