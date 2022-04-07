Culiacán, Sinaloa.- LThe burning of bales of food for cattle mobilized the emergency forces of the Sinaloa capital.

The report to the emergency number at 11:00 p.m. this Wednesday mobilized the Culiacán fire brigades and Red Cross paramedics when a burning of some bales of cattle feed was reported inside a company and adjacent to a lo gas company in the town of Quemadito, belonging to the syndicate of Costa Rica. Immediately, the relief bodies arrived at the site with two trucks and some tank cars to suffocate the flames that were consuming the interior of said building.

The smoke eaters immediately began to suffocate the flames that the company’s night watchman had previously moved to minimize the fire because the bales mentioned above were in the background and adjacent to the LP gas gas company.

Once the scene was controlled, the elements were removed from the site, fortunately in this incident there were no material losses.

At the moment it is unknown what could have caused the fire of said bales.