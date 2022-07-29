Football is not the same as it was 30 or 40 years ago. Although the essence of the game remains the same, the physical preparation of a player today is extremely strict, as they must spend most of their time in the gym and complement the routine with diets to be able to focus the body mass on the indicated objective depending on each position.

And it seems that sports science professionals have increased the useful life of a footballer by a few years, since it was common to see athletes retiring from their careers at ages between 30 and 35 years.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left)

This trend seems to be changing. football stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon that they are 35, 37 and 44, respectively, demonstrate the high competitive level that an athlete can reach at an advanced age.

This also shows Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan player of Italy, and one of the oldest active athletes on the pitch. The Swede surprised his more than 54 million followers on Instagram by showing off his impressive physical condition at 40 years old.

An age that has not been an impediment to keep fit and compete in the complicated European footballbecause despite the battles he has waged on the most important stages in the world during his 20-year professional career, he managed to make the ‘rossoneri’ champion of the local league after 11 years of drought last month of May.

Few players have been protagonists at that age on the pitch and he knows it: “Time is on my side,” he said in one of his Instagram stories with his particular way of being provocative.

Ibrahimovic has been to the best clubs in the world, including FC Barcelona, ​​Angeles Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax, Manchester United and the three Italian greats: Inter, Milan and Juventus, in which he has scored more than 500 goals.

