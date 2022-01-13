The antibiotic Zithromax, the most used in Covid cases, cannot be found throughout Italy. The original version of the drug based on azithromycin has been missing for days in the country’s pharmacies, “but at the moment the equivalent is still available. It will be necessary to verify if it will be sufficient to satisfy the demand, considering that the brand covers 50% of the entire market. We don’t know how the situation will evolve “. Fiorenzo Corti, national deputy secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), explains this to Adnkronos Health about the news on the shortage of the medicine. In the last 2 months the use of the antibiotic has increased due to the growth of infections.