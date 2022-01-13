Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

French police officers near the scene where four people were shot in early September 2012. © dpa / Norbert Falco / Le Dauphine

Four people were murdered in a parking lot. It is still unclear who is responsible for the mysterious crime in the French Alps. Now there is an arrest.

Annecy / France – A mysterious quadruple murder in the French Alps has been unsolved for more than nine years, and investigators have now been able to confirm an arrest. The crime of Chevaline in France is considered to be one of the most mysterious crimes of the past few years. A previously unknown person shot a couple in a parking lot in the forest in September 2012. A cyclist who was probably passing by by accident was also killed.

Mysterious crime in the Alps: almost ten years after quadruple murder in parking lot – arrest confirmed

As the prosecutor Line Bonnet had explained on Wednesday, it is now a matter of checking the timing. It is still unclear what exactly happened in September 2012. A hitherto unknown person had initially shot a married couple of Iraqi origin and the woman’s mother in a parking lot in the forest in Annecy. A cyclist who was probably passing by by accident was also killed.

The couple’s two daughters, who lived in London, survived. While the unknown perpetrator shot the seven-year-old girl and seriously injured her, the only four-year-old daughter hid under her dead mother’s skirt. That reports among other things image.

Crime still unsolved in the French Alps – can the case now be resolved?

The family was on vacation in France at the time of the crime. The background or even a possible motif have not yet been clarified. The public prosecutor’s office was initially unable to provide further details about the arrest due to the confidentiality of the investigation. After the completion of the police custody, the public should be informed again, it said.

