Gastón Brugman is already training in perfect conditions with the rest of his teammates at El Requexón and Ziganda breathes easier. It is not that the team has missed him these last two weeks, in which the Charrúa missed the appointments due to physical discomfort, since the two games were carried out by the blues, but his presence on the field gives Oviedo many more weapons, especially on the offensive side. With no trace of the discomfort that has left him out in the last two weeks, Brugman will be on the Blues’ list for the clash at La Rosaleda, another decisive duel in Oviedo’s fight to sneak into the top six of the table.

At the moment, the Blues are in sixth place after a sensational run of 6 consecutive victories that has Ziganda’s team as the most fit team in the championship at the moment. But the Cuco boys are aware that they cannot lower the intensity one bit because all the teams in the fight are pressing in the last days.

That is why it is so important for Oviedo to have all its pieces. More in the case of Brugman, one of the undisputed in Ziganda’s plans throughout the season. Although it was difficult for the Uruguayan at the beginning to adapt to a competition that he did not know, the passing of the weeks helped him to get the point. In the second round, Brugman has not only been Oviedo’s beacon, but also one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Second Division.

Now, Ziganda must decide how to place the pivot. The most normal thing is that Luismi maintains his role as a holding midfielder and Brugman accompanies him in a double pivot that he sent to Oviedo at the beginning of the current streak. But when playing away from home, the dynamics of recent weeks indicate that Ziganda could add Javi Mier, as the third element in that midfield, to play ahead of the two pivots and leave Borja Bastón as the only reference above. If this were to happen, Samu Obeng, who scored against Mirandés, would be the one sacrificed.

Only Lucas in the medical part

With the recovery of Brugman, who was already on the list against Mirandés although he did not play any minutes, only Lucas Ahijado remains on the injured list. The youth squad had very bad luck since the week before the match against Alcorcón he felt discomfort and Ziganda decided not to line him up as a precaution.

It seemed that it would not be a big deal, but the pain did not subside and the tests to which he was subjected the following week confirmed the worst omens: Lucas suffered a broken fiber that will keep him off the pitch in the coming weeks. The setback came to Oviedo at the worst possible moment, when he had become the starter, the team was going through its best moment and, moreover, the competition was heading towards his outcome. Lucas is already working apart from his teammates to rejoin the group as soon as possible and count for Ziganda again.