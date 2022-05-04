“We want to express our condolences to the victim’s family,” sports director Tom Caluwé said on the club’s website. ,,We learned that the accident happened this morning, when Rick was on his way to practice. Rick himself was taken to the hospital. His injuries appear to be minor at first glance, but further medical examinations should provide clarity.”
The details of the accident are not yet known. The Dutch police have launched an investigation.
