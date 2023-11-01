The Juventus director brought him to Napoli in 2016 and the feeling is strong. However, he is keeping an eye on the competition from Inter. In the meantime, everything is done for the renewal with adaptation of Locatelli until 2028

Marco Guidi and Giovanni Albanese – MILAN

Put Cristiano Giuntoli and Bartlomiej Bolek around a table. They certainly saw the scene in Naples, when in 2016 the current technical director of Juventus brought Piotr Zielinski, then owned by Udinese, to the national team. Bolek is in fact the agent of the Polish midfielder with whom Giuntoli became Italian champion in 2022-23. And who knows, maybe the partnership will soon be back in fashion in Turin too. In fact, Zielinski’s contract at Napoli is expiring and, despite intense negotiations for the renewal, the two parties have not yet reached an agreement. It goes without saying that the Polish midfielder will be free to sign with another club from January. And Giuntoli himself and Bolek will probably have discussed this in the contact that took place in recent weeks.

PLAYER — Zielinski was on the verge of leaving Naples already in the summer, when Al Ahli presented a very rich offer to both the Campania club and the player. In the end, however, Piotr rejected the Arab sirens, especially at the urging of his wife Laura, who would like to remain with the family in the shadow of Vesuvius in the future as well. In the summer, Napoli presented Zielinski with an offer of around 2.5 million euros per season, one million less than his current salary, valid immediately. The midfielder also agreed for the coming years, but not to immediately give up his current salary. The signature, therefore, was never placed on the agreement. And, in the meantime, other clubs have also sniffed out the deal, inquiring about Zielinski's situation. So much so that Napoli are now no longer so sure they will be able to keep their midfielder and, in the event of a convenient offer from abroad in January, they could even open up to a transfer to collect something from his price tag. An option that is not, barring any surprises, contemplated for sale to other Italian teams.

JUVE — Giuntoli and sporting director Giovanni Manna have been discussing a reinforcement in midfield already in the winter transfer window for weeks now, ever since the Bianconeri essentially lost both Pogba and Fagioli. Rodrigo de Paul and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg remain the strong names, sellers permitting. Zielinski, however, is seen rather as a luxury opportunity on a free transfer for July. The current salary of 3.5 million is not an insurmountable obstacle. Also because Juve, who in these days will formalize the extension of Manuel Locatelli's contract until 2028 with an upward adjustment to his salary, do not yet know the fate of Adrien Rabiot, whose contract is also expiring. Zielinski would be a perfect, lower-cost replacement for the Frenchman. But the two could also coexist together in a midfield of absolute value. A problem, if anything, could be the competition on the Polish. In January, if a strong foreign candidate emerges. While among those who would be happy to snatch the player for free there is also Inter, who have already had contact with Bolek and could present an offer of around 4 million euros per year plus commissions to the agent. The game is open, Juve intends to play it, but always remaining within the limits of the new corporate course. An additional weapon could obviously be Giuntoli, due to his previous relationships with Zielinski and the prosecutor. Will it be enough? Too early to tell today. Certainly, Zielinski as a midfielder would bring a little more technique, unpredictability and danger to the Juventus midfielder. Furthermore, being born in 1994, he would add the right amount of maturity to Allegri's team. Because young people are ok, but to win you also need the right mix of experience and freshness.