Russia is far from being a neutral character in the new war that began in October in the Middle East: it has ties with Iran, accused of having helped Hamas in the attacks on Israel on the 7th; received representatives of the terrorist group in Moscow; and possible increases in the price of oil if the conflict expands across the Middle East are also of great interest to him.

From an immediate point of view, however, Vladimir Putin’s government has already achieved a beautiful result with the war between Israel and Hamas: the conflict with Ukraine, triggered by the invasion of Russian troops in February last year, has disappeared from the international news headlines. .

The fact was celebrated by Russian propagandist Sergey Mardan on his Telegram channel. “This confusion is beneficial for Russia, because the globalist frog will be distracted from [guerra na] Ukraine and will be busy trying to put out the eternal fire in the Middle East,” he said. “Iran is our true military ally. Israel is an ally of the United States. So choosing a side is easy.”

The first point in which Russia benefits is precisely this diversion of attention to another conflict. In recent weeks, Moscow has carried out actions that would certainly have had greater repercussions if they had occurred at another time.

One of them is a counterattack on the city of Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, in an offensive that has already been called the “new Bakhmut” – in reference to the very violent battle against Ukrainian troops that ended in Russian victory.

Furthermore, Russia carried out a “massive” nuclear exercise in “response to an enemy nuclear attack” and its Parliament ratified the country’s withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

In an interview with People’s Gazetteretired major and risk analyst Nelson Ricardo Fernandes Silva stated that, in addition to the diversion of attention, Russia could also benefit from the division of resources from Ukraine’s allies.

“When you don’t get due attention, it’s harder to convince public opinion to get more resources,” said Silva.

Before the war in the Middle East, Poland and the recently elected new government of Slovakia had already announced the cut of military aid to Ukraine, and in the United States, the Republican opposition had been questioning the approval of more aid packages for Kiev.

“There was a promise that Western countries would help Ukraine and it would succeed in expelling the Russians. But the situation is becoming more complex, because the Ukrainians are not being able to do this, at least not with the ease that was ‘sold’”, said Silva.

“As this goes on, it takes longer, you end up having greater resistance to this aid, for the very simple reason that money is being sent and this is not generating results”, he added.

To complicate the situation, in the American case, the Ukrainians compete for attention with the country that has historically been the most helped militarily by Washington.

“The issue of Israel attracts much more attention, Jews have a much more intimate connection with the United States than Ukrainians. As Israel becomes the first item on the agenda, it ends up dividing attention and ends up finding it easier to pursue this priority in resource allocation”, stated Silva.

The Joe Biden administration has proposed a supplementary budget package of US$106 billion, with US$61.4 billion in aid for Ukraine and US$14.3 billion for Israel, to be approved in the US Congress.

However, earlier this week, the Republican opposition, which has a small majority in the Chamber, presented a project in the house to allocate resources only to Israel, with money that would come from cuts in the American Federal Revenue.

“Israel is a separate issue,” said the new speaker of the House, Republican Mike Johnson, who had previously voted against approving more resources for Ukraine.

Speaking to the press a few days after the start of the new war in the Middle East, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that this diversion of attention is certainly “a dangerous situation” for his country.

“If other tragedies happen in the world, there is only a certain amount of military support to be delivered, and Russia expects that support to be divided,” Zelensky said.

“There will be challenges in the American elections [de 2024]I spoke to our partners and they said the support will continue, but who can say if this will [realmente] happens, no one knows,” he said. For now, Russia rubs its hands and thanks.