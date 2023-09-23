Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The “Goal Global” position revealed that Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, the former coach of Real Madrid, may return to training again from Manchester United.

The website said that the “Red Devils” are extending their hands to attract “Zizou” to coach the team in the event that the bad results of the current Dutch coach, Erik Ten Hag, continue.

Things are going from bad to worse at Old Trafford, whether at the level of the English Premier League or the Champions League, as United got off to a complicated start, losing 3 of 5 matches in the league, and only winning two matches. He lost his first match in the “Champions League” against Bayern Munich, Germany, 3-4.

The website said that United intends to dismiss Ten Hag if the team’s condition continues to deteriorate, and that they are opening the door to negotiations with Zidane to succeed him.

The website quoted the Spanish newspaper OK Diario as saying that United management had “felt the pulse” of Zidane and that contacts had apparently already begun.

A rapprochement had previously occurred twice between United and Zidane, but the latter abandoned training in England for personal reasons, including his lack of knowledge of the English language. The newspaper says: It remains to be seen whether this time is the appropriate moment to remove the world champion, who won the 1998 World Cup in France, from a state of “unemployment.” » Which he lives with his desire since he left Real Madrid, with whom he achieved an unprecedented achievement by winning the European Champions League three times in a row.

The website concluded its report by saying: We have to wait to see whether Zidane, who was hoping to coach his country’s national team, will ultimately accept the leadership of Manchester United in the event of Ten Hag’s dismissal.

Zinedine Zidane, born on June 23, 1972, is considered one of the most prominent French and international football stars throughout history. He only coached one club, Real Madrid. He started with the “B” reserve team, known as “Locastia,” and then was promoted to the first team twice, the first time from 2016 to 2018 and the second from 2019 to 2021.