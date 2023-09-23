“I do not like this at all!” –Exclaimed Lord Feebledick when, unexpectedly entering the marital bedroom, he saw his wife, Lady Loosebloomers, in full sexual concubinage with Mr. Highrump, the neighbor. Without being disturbed, the cynical visitor responded: “You are right, my lord. Seen from the outside, this spectacle is not aesthetic at all.” (About the sexual act Lord Chesterfield commented: “The effort is considerable, the pleasure momentary and the position ridiculous.”)

The climate in my city, Saltillo, was benevolent. We did not know the heat: if the thermometer rose above 25 degrees Celsius, people exclaimed: “Ugh, how hot!”, and said that we were in hell. “The air-conditioned city,” read the propaganda brochures of the schools that offered summer courses to Americans eager to learn our language.

(“Well, a cup broke here,” said my aunt Adela, already tired, to the North American who wouldn’t let her leave, because once the teaching hour was over she wanted to continue practicing her Spanish with her. “Oh, right here?” “-the woman was interested as she took out her camera to photograph the place where such an event had taken place).

To be honest, I must say that, on the other hand, the cold salthills were polar. The famous “Cordonazo de San Francisco” never failed to appear with the punctuality of an English train. On October 4, the day of the Poverello, the thermometer dropped sharply. The sky was cloudy; The mist turned the city into an impressionistic landscape; The sleet was falling, and if you dared to cross the alley called De la Pulmonía, on the north side of the Cathedral, that put your family in a position to request the efficient services of Chuy Moya, the owner of the local funerals. Coming out of the chestnuts – that’s what the trunks with a domed roof were called – were thick blankets called wool, and wool made in the workshops of the Águila de Oro neighborhood, where those prodigies of beauty that are the sarapes of Saltillo were also woven.

Our mothers used to put us children in those heavy, peaky jackets known as “maquinofs”. They instructed us: “When you leave the cinema, cover your mouth and nose.” All that is a thing of the past. (Actually from this moment on what I write is also a thing of the past).

Climate change has changed everything, including the weather. In my city, unprecedented heat is now felt, aggravated by the growth of what is expressively and justly called “urban stain” and by the gradual but inexorable disappearance of the ancient orchards planted by our Tlaxcalan ancestors. Of course, Saltillo continues to be a benign oasis when compared to the towns that surround us in the four cardinal directions: Monterrey, Torreón, Monclova and Matehuala, but even so our climate It is no longer the same as before.

I hear the same thing said in all parts of the country and in others. Global warming is a reality that only fools deny. To make matters worse, Mexico shows no signs of renouncing the use of fossil fuels. We will have to investigate the economic motivations hidden behind this refusal.

Will we ever fully use solar, wind and other so-called clean energies? Perhaps for now we should answer that question in the same way that an experienced parish priest answered when a young priest asked him: “Do you believe, Father, that one day Holy Mother Church will allow us priests to get married?” The priest responded with a skeptical tone: “Uh, father! Our children will see that!” END.

