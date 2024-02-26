You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Zico
The former player won the award from figures like Vinicus Jr and Richarlison.
Arthur Antunes Coimbra, better known in the world of football as Zico, He is one of the biggest soccer stars in Brazil in the 1980s. Among his most important achievements are the Copa Libertadores 1981, Intercontinental Cup 1981 and a total of four national leagues with the Flamengo. Zico played in the World Cups in '78, '82 and '86 and his best performance was third place in the World Cup in Argentina, but he did not win any.
In recent days, the so-called 'white fur', became news in Brazil after winning the 'influencer footballer' award at the iBest Awards! 2023.
Zico received a different award last week. The former player was among the top 3 in the “football influencer” category at the iBest awards! 2023 by vote of the academy jury. He was next to Richarlison and Vinícius Júnior.
The 70-year-old former star currently has a television show, YouTube channel and soccer schools. In addition, she is present and speaks at strategic events throughout the country and the world and already has 4 million followers on social networks.
Recently, through Klefer, the company that advises him, managed to close several licensing and marketing partnerships. One of the most recent is that Zico will be the godfather of the Brazil team during the Paris Olympic Games.
SPORTS
With information from O Globo de Brasil (GDA).
