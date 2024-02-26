NATO | Niinistö congratulated Sweden: “This completes our membership”

The Hungarian parliament approved Sweden's NATO membership in its vote on Monday.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö commented on the decision right away in the message service X, stating that Finland is looking forward to having its neighbor as a member of the union. Niinistö sent his congratulations to the Prime Minister of Sweden For Ulf Kristersson.

“This also completes our own membership,” says Niinistö's message written in Swedish.

Also the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo (kok) congratulated Sweden on Monday evening in X.

“Welcome to NATO. Together we are stronger”, Orpo wrote in his message in Finnish, Swedish and English.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg stated in Xthat with Hungary's vote, Sweden will become the 32nd member of NATO.

“With Sweden's membership, we will become even stronger and safer,” he wrote after the voting decision.

Hungary voted for Sweden's membership as the last member of NATO. The Parliament's proposal still needs the signature of either the President or the Speaker of the Parliament who is temporarily handling the duties and powers of the President.

Congratulations It also rained on Sweden from others immediately after the news.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) wished in X Sweden's warm welcome to NATO and said that he is looking forward to cooperation in the alliance with his colleague, the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström with.

“We have been waiting for this day,” Valtonen writes.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) wrote in X in Swedish, that Sweden's NATO membership strengthens NATO and the defense of the Nordic region.

Minister of Education and chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson thanked Hungary for its decision in X.

“The best news of the day. Congratulations Sweden! The day finally came that Sweden's NATO membership will come true. Sweden's membership strengthens NATO, it strengthens the Nordic region and the entire Baltic Sea region,” Henriksson wrote.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry and chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah congratulated in X neighbor.

“Finally, Sweden's NATO membership – good luck to the neighbor, but it's also important to us!” he wrote.