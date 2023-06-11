Zhang cannot be satisfied with a defeat, but proud of Inter’s performance he certainly is, and with good reason: “A final played with pride, winning and losing is part of football – he told Sky – I still want to congratulate him to the staff, the players, the coach, for what they did, an incredible game, they gave 100%. At the same time, I congratulate City, they had a great season. We are proud to have reached the final, to having played it with the best and having had the opportunity to show our qualities, without fear, regardless of victory or defeat”.

Inferior to none

“I think our players are of a high level in terms of quality and mentality – continues Zhang – and everyone saw it in this final, we are not inferior to anyone”. They then ask him if he has spoken to Inzaghi about the future: “We are returning from a positive season, which we need to think about in order to plan. The work to carry on in the summer has already begun. Those who have done well will continue with us and we will be happy to support them. Obviously a transfer campaign is not planned in one day. The important thing will be to keep the strongest players, to continue to be equally competitive. Today we showed that we deserve this final and that we are strong. Before the match we all said that we were underdogs, that there would have been no match. Instead we are proud of this result. Then the final must have a winner and a loser but we are confident for the future with the foundations laid this year”.