Homeless people broke the vehicle’s front windshield while blocking their passage

A car, with the driver inside, was vandalized while passing through the region of Cracolândia, in São Paulo, on Friday (9.jun.2023). The vehicle was attacked by a group of homeless people at the intersection of Vitória and Guaianazes streets.

The profile of a Twitter userr said: “São Paulo has been abandoned for a while”. When re-sharing the video, he also stated that the governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans-SP) “You have to act and do something. A measure that works!”.

With the use of stones and sticks, residents of the region broke the front windshield of the car while blocking its passage. Only after the arrival of an agent of the PMSP (Military Police of the State of São Paulo) that it was possible for the car to continue on its way.

Watch (1min15s):

According to the news portal Estadão, At 2 pm on Friday (June 9) a team from the Matrix Squad was dispatched by the Copom (PM Operations Centre) to go to the location. Upon arrival, they controlled the crowd using “chemical munitions”, gas bombs. The police investigate the case.