Zhang is over the moon. Inter are back in the semifinals of the Champions League after 13 years and the Nerazzurri president can only be happy. Interviewed after the match, he spoke like this after the 3-3 draw with Benfica which is worth the derby against Milan: “This goal means a lot, we started from a distance with players who hadn’t won anything up to that moment. Now, instead, We are full of winning players.”

Property

—

On the match against Milan in the semifinals, twenty years after the first time: “For us, the derby is an opportunity for revenge for what happened last year, and also for history. Now every match will be a final: we have to be focused.” Zhang also spoke about Correa and his return to scoring: “I was very happy for him, I felt empathy when he scored.” Zhang concluded by speaking of Inter’s future: “As long as I’m here, every single season we prepare to win. Transfer of ownership? We’re not talking to anyone, we’re focused on moving forward.”