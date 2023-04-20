Since the appearance of reality shows, back in 2010, it is known that its members usually earn significant sums of money per month. On this subject, Nicola Porcella recently spoke for the YouTube channel “Tiempo muerto”, by Giancarlo Granda, and revealed unknown details about his time on these contest programs such as “This is war” and impressed by counting the amount that they came to offer him other channels.

According to his version, “Combate” wanted to pay him a total of 18,000 dollars a month to be part of said space. However, he recounted quite regretful that at the time he did not accept this offer, and another similar one from Latina, out of loyalty and because the producers promised to take care of him.

YOU CAN SEE: Nicola Porcella: neighbors complain again about noisy parties in her apartment

Nicola regrets turning down $18,000 from “Combate”

“For being rude, for being a donkey, for being loyal. In “This is war” I earned 7 and I didn’t leave, because they told me ‘this is your house, we’ll take care of you here’, and I didn’t go. But right now I regret it, it was to leave, ”he specified, visibly affected.

Nicola attacks current members of “This is war”

Other explosive statements that Nicola Porcella left during his talk with ‘Flaco’ Granda was when he gave his opinion on the current members of “This is war”. The former reality boy assured that none of the new faces adds anything to the program and that, if it were up to him, he would take out many.

“I’m honest, the people who are in ‘This is war’ right now don’t add anything, I don’t know why they are there. If they took me back there right now and said ‘Nicola, what do you have to do?’, I would take out the half,” he added.

Nicola Porcella receives complaints from her neighbors

the exchico reality Nicola Porcella He is in the news once again for generating inconvenience among his neighbors in Miraflores due to the constant noisy parties that he throws in his apartment in that district. Municipality personnel approached to verify the complaints of the inhabitants of the place.

How much money did Nicola make as a reality boy?

Nicola Porcella He told Fabianne Hayashida and Mario Irivarren’s podcast that when he was on “This is war” he received up to $10,000 as a salary, which at the exchange rate for soles would be more than 38,000. In this sense, it could be said that he came to earn twice what a president receives in our country.

#Nicola #regrets #turned #Combate #leave #EEG #donkey