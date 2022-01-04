The president will disembark from the US in time for the Super Cup. Inzaghi aims to extend the standings and raise the trophy. On the agenda the renewal of the management and Brozo, market summit and the refinancing of the bond
His agenda changes like the weather in London, but Steven Zhang is expected to land in Milan in the next few days. In time to sit in the stands at San Siro on Wednesday 12 for the Super Cup final against Juve, hoping to lift the second trophy of the Suning management. The first was the Scudetto last May, which made the son of Suning Jindong’s boss the youngest ever president to win the title.
