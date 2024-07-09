Zenless Zone Zero has grossed over $20 million on mobile aloneone week after its official launch: excellent numbers, to which must of course be added those that the game has achieved on PC and PlayStation, still unknown.
The figures reported by AppMagic seem to confirm yet another great success for the free-to-play productions of the Chinese developer miHoYo, which After Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail It seems to have found the perfect recipe to involve players.
Of course, replicating the box office takings of the studio’s two previous titles won’t be easy, especially considering that Genshin Impact’s extraordinary boom It happened in the midst of the pandemic, when demand peaked.
However, for now the progression seems very similar to that of Honkai: Star Rail, which in the first month managed to total revenues for well 81 million dollars and even today it continues to churn out very interesting numbers.
The secret of success
Already strong with its 50 million downloads, Zenless Zone Zero is producing these earnings thanks to the Gacha elements present within the experience, which through microtransactions for the purchase of packages allows you to obtain new content.
In this case it is possible to unlock not only extra characters to add to your roster, with some very eye-catching crossovers, but also various upgrades, available in exchange for specific resources.
Welcomed by the international press with excellent ratings, Zenless Zone Zero has therefore been the protagonist of a start with a bang, thanks to the many pre-registrations: we will see in the coming weeks how far this new free-to-play action RPG will be able to go.
