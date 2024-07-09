Zenless Zone Zero has grossed over $20 million on mobile aloneone week after its official launch: excellent numbers, to which must of course be added those that the game has achieved on PC and PlayStation, still unknown.

The figures reported by AppMagic seem to confirm yet another great success for the free-to-play productions of the Chinese developer miHoYo, which After Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail It seems to have found the perfect recipe to involve players.

Of course, replicating the box office takings of the studio’s two previous titles won’t be easy, especially considering that Genshin Impact’s extraordinary boom It happened in the midst of the pandemic, when demand peaked.

However, for now the progression seems very similar to that of Honkai: Star Rail, which in the first month managed to total revenues for well 81 million dollars and even today it continues to churn out very interesting numbers.