This Tuesday was a very quiet stage in the Tour de France which was defined on the packaging. The Belgian Jasper Philipsen He took the victory after the blows he suffered last week and gave his team, Alpecin, their first victory.

The fraction did not demand cyclists as Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogacar, who followed their team’s strategies to the letter and reached the finish line with the peloton.

The Colombian Egan Bernal He also remained expectant of what would happen on a long, flat stage. The Ineos rider He did not leave his teammates behind and remains the best of ours in the general classification.

Fernando Gaviria He tried again once more, but as in the previous stages, he was trapped against the fences and could not squeeze out the victory of stage 10 of the Tour de France.

Rankings

Stage

1. Jasper Philipsen 4 h 20 min 06 s

2. Biniam Girmay mt

3. Pascal Ackerman mt

4. Aert Mountain Range

5. Fernando Gaviria mt

6. Sam Bennett mt

7. John Dejenkolb mt

8. Phil Banhaus mt

9. Dylan Groenewegen mt

10. Axel Zingle mt

18. Mark Cavendish mt

28. Jonas Vingegaard mt

29. Tadej Pogacar mt

38. Egan Bernal mt

63. Santiago Buitrago mountain

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 40 h 02 min 48 s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 33 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 15 s

4. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 36 s

5. Juan Ayuso at 2 min 16 s

6. Joao Almeida at 2 min 17 s

7. Carlos Rodriguez at 2 min 31 s

8. Mikel Landa at 3 min 35 s

9. Derek Gee at 4 min 02 s

10. Matteo Jorgenson at 4 min 03 s

11. Adam Yates at 4 min 56 s

12. Egan Bernal at 5 min 25 s

14. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 58 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS