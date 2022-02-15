The Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, one of the strongest athletes in the world, will marry her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a football player who plays in the NFL for the Houston Texans. This was announced in a post on Instagram by the athlete herself, complete with photos of the proposal and the engagement ring. «The easier yes. I can’t wait to spend my life with you, you are everything I’ve dreamed of and more. Now let’s get married, my betrothed », writes the US champion. A moment of happiness for Biles that she had gone through difficult times during the Tokyo Olympics, coming to withdraw from the final of the team competition for psychological health reasons.

