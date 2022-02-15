The Olympic champion is engaged to Jonathan Owens, an American football player
The Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, one of the strongest athletes in the world, will marry her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a football player who plays in the NFL for the Houston Texans. This was announced in a post on Instagram by the athlete herself, complete with photos of the proposal and the engagement ring. «The easier yes. I can’t wait to spend my life with you, you are everything I’ve dreamed of and more. Now let’s get married, my betrothed », writes the US champion. A moment of happiness for Biles that she had gone through difficult times during the Tokyo Olympics, coming to withdraw from the final of the team competition for psychological health reasons.
