Lescano scores two goals, but that’s not enough. President Sebastiani: “The referee admitted he was wrong”

Crazy Zemanlandia. The third act of the bohemian in Pescara it starts with a crazy draw. Pochesci thanks the dancer defense of the Abruzzo, takes a point and saves the bench. Zeman chews bitterly: Foggia immediately steals third place from him (goal difference). The regret increases when thinking about the missed goals. From the possible goleada, Pescara collected the flashback of Juve Stabia, until the final twist when the referee annulled Merola’s 3-2 in the 93rd minute after indicating the midfield and then changing his mind. Big protests and case closed after the match by president Sebastiani: “The referee told our sporting director Delli Carri that he was wrong”.

The Bohemian — This is Zeman’s comment: “On a technical and physical level I knew that the team had quality. On a tactical level, however, we could do much better. I liked the attitude in the first half, in the second we lost the points and we weren’t managed to take advantage of the opportunities. I’m happy because we managed to build, but we have a lot of room for improvement. The disallowed goal? It was good, there’s no explanation. The classic confusion foul was called. We wasted too much, it’s not bad luck: when we don’t he scores and so… Merola missed two goals scored. If you don’t score, you don’t win”. See also Boca vs Always Ready: day and time, where to see, possible formations and more for the Copa Libertadores

the match — Pescara immediately interpreted the match according to the coach’s directives, always trying to play vertically, arriving in the box with many men, including full-backs. But there is no condition to play continuously. Lescano brought Pescara forward with two goals: first with his header he placed the ball at the crossroads, at the start of the second half Merola sprinted on the right and served the Argentine, who thus surpassed last season’s score (10 goals, it is now at 11). It’s over? No. Merola ate the trio and Silipo on the other side punched Plizzari giving enthusiasm to Juve Stabia. Pescara wasted the third goal again and Zigoni immediately punished him by signing the final 2-2 goal. Until the final yellow.

March 4, 2023 (change March 4, 2023 | 23:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Zemanlandia #Pescara #ends #93rd #minute #cancelled