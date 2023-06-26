Australia will provide a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about $74 million

The Australian government announced on Monday, June 26, a new A$110 million (about $74 million) military aid package for Ukraine. This was reported in a press release on the website of the government of the country.

“This package includes: 70 combat vehicles, including: 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 special-purpose vehicles, 28 MAN 40M medium trucks and 14 trailers,” the message says.

It is noted that Australia will also supply Kyiv with artillery shells with a caliber of 105 millimeters. In addition, the country will donate $10 million ($6.6 million) to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which manages the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund.

The Australian authorities also intend to extend duty-free access for goods imported from Ukraine for a year.

On June 6, it became known that the Australian authorities were thinking about transferring 41 decommissioned F / A 18-Hornet fighters to Ukraine, and the issue of deliveries is being discussed with Kiev and Washington. At the same time, the United States, whose consent to the transfer of aircraft is necessary due to the ownership of intellectual property rights to this type of equipment, is not against sending combat aircraft to Kyiv.