The singer Milena Wharton returned to Peru after being named the winner of the folkloric category in Viña del Mar and was received at the airport by her followers.

Milena Wharton generated high expectations among the Peruvian public by announcing that he would be competing in Viña del Mar 2023 as part of the folkloric category and would try to give his all to bring the long-awaited Gaviota de Plata to Peru. After two incredible live performances, the artist managed to captivate the qualifying jury and went on to the grand final, where she faced the representatives of Mexico and Chile. Once again, the 23-year-old dazzled on stage and established herself as the absolute winner.

Milena Warthon and her brand new presentation in Viña del Mar. Photo: Star+

This was the arrival of Milena Wharton

On the afternoon of February 25, Milena Wharton returned to Peru after an arduous competition in the Vina del Mar Festival. The folk singer arrived at the Jorge Chávez International Airport, without imagining that dozens of her fans would be waiting for her outside to congratulate her on the international recognition she had received from her.

The interpreter of “Warmisitay” approached the people who were there and was even encouraged to give some statements to the press. “Thank you for having me, really, I’m very excited. We are super tired, but here we are”, commented the national artist with a huge smile on her face.

Milena Wharton tells her experience in Viña del Mar

A few minutes after getting off the plane, Milena Wharton He spoke about what it felt like to be on the Quinta Vergara stage in front of hundreds of people who are not his compatriots and the good memories he takes after winning the competition. “I think it has been a trip that I will remember for the rest of my life because it has been my first time stepping abroad with my music, representing my country,” she said.

In the same way, she said she was surprised by the great reception she had not only in the country, but also in Chile. “In my experience, it has been wonderful. Receiving the applause from a country that is not mine, but that respects my music, my career, my history and my message, has been the best thing I have ever felt”, he added.

Colombian singer apologized to Milena for booing her

Upon stepping on Peruvian soil, Milena Warthon was intercepted by the press to find out everything she felt when she was recognized with a Silver Seagull at the important Viña del Mar Festival. However, it was impossible not to consult her because of the viral reaction of a Colombian singer who would have booed her while receiving her prize.

Given this, the interpreter clarified that it was all a misunderstanding, that she talked privately with him and even apologized for the conflict generated. “I think they are normal reactions, we have talked and everything is fine. Yes, she has apologized to me ”explained for Trome.